Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,120.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 252,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 63,397 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

