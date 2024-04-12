Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.02.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Shares of CCEP stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
