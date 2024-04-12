Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Raymond James

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.21.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.92. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.37.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,864,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,153,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 274,878 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017,119 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after buying an additional 1,702,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

