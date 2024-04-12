Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $22.96 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on COLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 0.7 %

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In other news, Director John F. Schultz acquired 8,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $174,518.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,729.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 160,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,111.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Schultz purchased 8,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $174,518.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,729.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

