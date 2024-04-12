Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of COLM stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day moving average is $77.55.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

