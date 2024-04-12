Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 44.10%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 119.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

