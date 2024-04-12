Compass Point Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Compass Point reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

