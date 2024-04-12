Conflux Hits One Day Trading Volume of $93.34 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $93.34 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,504.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $579.33 or 0.00833508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00137917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00047218 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.32 or 0.00193249 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00041117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00127889 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,989,291,081 coins and its circulating supply is 3,851,800,815 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,989,165,250.43 with 3,851,665,237.2 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.35699918 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $61,291,486.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

