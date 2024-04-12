ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Scotiabank

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.59.

NYSE:COP opened at $132.92 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $95.70 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.81. The company has a market cap of $156.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

