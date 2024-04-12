ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $135.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. ConocoPhillips traded as high as $135.18 and last traded at $134.49, with a volume of 416743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.92.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.59.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.8% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $157.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.42 and its 200-day moving average is $116.81.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

