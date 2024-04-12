Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.17.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

NYSE STZ opened at $268.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $221.81 and a 52 week high of $274.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,055,000 after purchasing an additional 50,672 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.