Constellation Brands’ (STZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $305.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.89.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of STZ traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.38. 142,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,242. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.61 and its 200-day moving average is $246.99. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $221.81 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,005,000 after acquiring an additional 58,518 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,055,000 after buying an additional 50,672 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.