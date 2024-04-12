Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Director Sells $60,152.00 in Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $60,152.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Contango Ore Trading Up 0.1 %

CTGO opened at $19.47 on Friday. Contango Ore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTGO. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Contango Ore during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Contango Ore by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Ore in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Contango Ore by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 480,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTGO shares. Cormark assumed coverage on shares of Contango Ore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Fundamental Research set a $23.22 target price on Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Contango Ore in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

