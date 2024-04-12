Contrasting American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) and Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX)

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) and American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of Atlas Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of American Battery Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Lithium and American Battery Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Lithium $10,000.00 19,780.73 -$41.39 million ($4.06) -3.82 American Battery Technology N/A N/A -$9.29 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

American Battery Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlas Lithium.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atlas Lithium and American Battery Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Lithium 0 0 3 0 3.00 American Battery Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atlas Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 181.90%. American Battery Technology has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 238.98%. Given American Battery Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Battery Technology is more favorable than Atlas Lithium.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Lithium and American Battery Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Lithium N/A -550.97% -146.10% American Battery Technology N/A -36.74% -29.04%

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil. The company also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and early-stage projects and properties in other minerals, such as nickel, rare earths, graphite, and titanium; as well as participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Brazil Minerals, Inc. and changed its name to Atlas Lithium Corporation in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

