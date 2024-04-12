Contrasting CloudCommerce (CLWD) & The Competition

CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD – Get Free Report) is one of 27 public companies in the “Miscellaneous Retail” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CloudCommerce to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CloudCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of CloudCommerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Retail” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CloudCommerce and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CloudCommerce -142.97% N/A -397.89% CloudCommerce Competitors -25.31% -47.75% -5.29%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CloudCommerce $9.74 million -$1.27 million -0.42 CloudCommerce Competitors $1.88 billion $28.19 million 8.51

This table compares CloudCommerce and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CloudCommerce’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CloudCommerce. CloudCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

CloudCommerce has a beta of -3.04, indicating that its share price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CloudCommerce’s rivals have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CloudCommerce and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A CloudCommerce Competitors 117 473 381 5 2.28

As a group, “Miscellaneous Retail” companies have a potential upside of 29.23%. Given CloudCommerce’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CloudCommerce has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

CloudCommerce rivals beat CloudCommerce on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

CloudCommerce Company Profile

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

