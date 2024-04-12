Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.19

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 13284263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPNG. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Coupang Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coupang news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,355,590 shares of company stock worth $633,443,979 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Coupang by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 73,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Coupang by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 605,499 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 111.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

