Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives $22.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Coursera stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. Coursera has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $979,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,133,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,736,919.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $979,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,133,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,736,919.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $26,319.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 614,802 shares of company stock worth $10,363,354. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coursera by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,390,000 after purchasing an additional 570,177 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 41.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the third quarter worth about $585,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 4,271.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 135,096 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Coursera by 1,167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 179,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

