Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.73.

NTRA opened at $96.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.99. Natera has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $98.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. Analysts predict that Natera will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $2,468,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,685,736.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $2,468,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,031 shares in the company, valued at $29,685,736.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $133,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,965,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 366,477 shares of company stock valued at $28,552,682. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Natera by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 374,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 93,556 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Natera by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 142,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Natera by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,651,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,341,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

