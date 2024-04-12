Creditcoin Price Reaches $0.79 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $257.82 million and approximately $13.88 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002440 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.