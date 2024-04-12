Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Trading Down 3.1%

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 155 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 155 ($1.96). Approximately 3,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.03).

Crimson Tide Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of £10.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,192.31 and a beta of 0.75.

About Crimson Tide

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

