Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $246.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $240.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $256.00.

NYSE CW opened at $252.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $157.72 and a 52-week high of $261.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

