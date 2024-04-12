Custom Index Systems LLC Acquires Shares of 16,643 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 482.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after buying an additional 12,129,166 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,768,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sirius XM by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $31,127,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIRI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

