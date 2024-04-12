Custom Index Systems LLC Acquires Shares of 2,075 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $33,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

PCAR stock opened at $118.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

