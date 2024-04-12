Custom Index Systems LLC Buys New Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $138.02 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.46 and its 200 day moving average is $130.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,177 shares of company stock worth $11,665,039. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

