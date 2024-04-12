Custom Index Systems LLC Buys Shares of 701 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 701 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Optas LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $397.48 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $419.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

