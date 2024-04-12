Custom Index Systems LLC Invests $289,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $968.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $920.32 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $958.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $888.22. The firm has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.