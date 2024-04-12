Custom Index Systems LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APLE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,369,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,241 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,375,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,746,000 after purchasing an additional 502,472 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at $2,182,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 396.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 75,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

