Custom Index Systems LLC Purchases New Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Mizuho cut their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Insider Transactions at VICI Properties

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

