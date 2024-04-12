CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Scotiabank

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

CVR Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CVI opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.57. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.40. CVR Energy had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 55.17%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,075,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,068,000 after purchasing an additional 424,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,229,000 after purchasing an additional 424,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,086,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,235 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

