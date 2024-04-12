Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Trading Down 2.8%

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 27,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Cymat Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89. The stock has a market cap of C$11.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

