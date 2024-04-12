Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Update

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S stock remained flat at C$39.93 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.59. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 12 month low of C$39.93 and a 12 month high of C$54.19.

Get Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S alerts:

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to Freight Services & Trading.

Receive News & Ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.