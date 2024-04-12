Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.43.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.35. 624,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,741. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The company has a market capitalization of $177.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

