DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Update

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 541.6% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DatChat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in DatChat during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DatChat by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DatChat by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 73,590 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DatChat by 468.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DatChat Price Performance

Shares of DATS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,765. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. DatChat has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

Featured Stories

