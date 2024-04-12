Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Down 6.4%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.44 and last traded at $56.87. 375,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,093,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.21.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,527 shares of company stock worth $3,554,258. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,207,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,146,000 after buying an additional 484,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,094,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,766,000 after buying an additional 2,792,780 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,400,000 after buying an additional 43,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,971,000 after buying an additional 132,460 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.