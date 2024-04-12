DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
Shares of DTEA opened at $0.31 on Monday. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.66.
About DAVIDsTEA
