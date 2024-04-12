DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DVA. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.50.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $131.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.66. DaVita has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $141.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in DaVita by 5,900.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

