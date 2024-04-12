Decred (DCR) Market Capitalization Reaches $387.32 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $387.32 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $24.23 or 0.00034181 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00098849 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00015266 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002807 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,985,043 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

