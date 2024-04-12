Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $415.00 to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s current price.

DE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company stock traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $407.18. 343,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $384.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

