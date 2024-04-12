Delta Air Lines, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $7.75 Per Share (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Thursday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $7.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.25. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DAL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,434,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,400,000 after acquiring an additional 773,636 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,364 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,091,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,514,000 after purchasing an additional 743,882 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

