DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Down 13.4% This Week

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $18,217.42 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.

[Telegram](https://t.me/deltafi%5Flabs)[Discord](https://discord.gg/deltafi)[Medium](https://medium.com/deltafi)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40219359/deltafi%5Fwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

