DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.74

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.74 and last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 25298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

DENSO Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENSO Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.