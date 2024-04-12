DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 436 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,134,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,419,674. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.