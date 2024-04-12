Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 160.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,724 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

