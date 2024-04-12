Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the March 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ DFGP opened at $52.58 on Friday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.97.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFGP. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000.

