Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the March 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ DFGP opened at $52.58 on Friday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.97.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.
Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 2 Stocks to Buy on The Dip: One a Value, the Other High-Yielding
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.