Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.78 and last traded at $42.71. Approximately 1,065,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,804,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $537.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

