Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $45.80

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.80, but opened at $43.32. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $43.18, with a volume of 14,622,223 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

