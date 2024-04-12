Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Down to $79.98

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $79.98, but opened at $77.21. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $78.17, with a volume of 458,516 shares.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average of $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

