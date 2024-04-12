Diversified Healthcare Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 39.4% per year over the last three years. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of -5.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,168,000 after buying an additional 106,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,267,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,103,000 after buying an additional 533,111 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,824 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Diversified Healthcare Trust

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.