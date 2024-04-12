Diversified Healthcare Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.
Diversified Healthcare Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 39.4% per year over the last three years. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of -5.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Diversified Healthcare Trust
About Diversified Healthcare Trust
DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Healthcare Trust
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 2 Stocks to Buy on The Dip: One a Value, the Other High-Yielding
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Trading Halts Explained
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.