Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 39.4% per year over the last three years. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -5.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

DHC stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274,098 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 10,351,271 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 406.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 4,676,808 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,940.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,993,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 3,797,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,110,000 after buying an additional 1,710,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

