Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Down 7.7%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.53. 409,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,261,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $627.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2,833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 563,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 544,747 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,081.2% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 139,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,804 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 147.1% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 577,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 344,055 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

