DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. The stock had a trading volume of 774,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,268. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.50, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $413,952.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,199. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DocuSign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

